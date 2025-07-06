Scattered thunderstorms with hot and muggy conditions Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: After a hot day in the Lansing area, with temperatures topping out at 92°F, we will see some relief tonight as overnight lows hit 72°F. Expect mostly clear skies with winds out of the SW at 9mph.

Sunday: Expect a dry start to the day with plenty of sunshine, then around 1:00 p.m., due to a cold front moving through, showers will start to move into our neighborhoods. By 3:00 p.m., scattered thunderstorms start to move in and increase throughout the evening and night. Temperatures should reach 86°F and dewpoints will be in the low 70s, making for sticky, humid conditions. Winds are expected out of the SW at 10mph but gusting in the low 20s and even higher during thunderstorms.

Monday: Lingering A.M. showers will be present in some neighborhoods, and there is still a chance of a lingering isolated thunderstorm to pop up. We get progressively drier as the day goes on, but it will be a cloudy one. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 79°F.

Tuesday: A day, beautiful day with mild temperatures in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday-Thursday: Temperatures remain in the low 80s, and although partly cloudy conditions will prevail, expect scattered showers at times, and even a possible isolated thunderstorm.

Friday: Primarily dry conditions with temperatures reaching about 86°F. However, a stray shower is possible.

Saturday: Partly sunny conditions will be met with scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will top out about 84°F.

