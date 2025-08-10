Scattered thunderstorms will move through after a hot couple of days

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday: A hot and humid day is ahead with temperatures topping out about 92°F, with winds out of the SW at 10 miles an hour but gusting at about 20mph at times. Mostly sunny skies will dominate, but around 10:00 p.m., isolated showers pop up for the Ionia area.

Monday: It's another hot and humid one! Temps top out around 90°F. Scattered thunderstorms move through during the day and night.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms move through. Temperatures see some relief, topping out around 86°F.

Wed-Saturday: Temperatures are steady in the mid-80s, with the exception of Saturday topping out back in the 90s. Mostly sunny skies prevail each day, but isolated showers are possible.

