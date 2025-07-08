Scattered thunderstorms tonight through Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Scattered thunderstorms are expected to move into parts of our area late tonight. Overnight lows will drop to around 68°F, with light winds out of the southwest at 5 mph.
Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the early morning hours and continue into the evening. Temperatures will remain comfortable, reaching a high near 83°F. There is a marginal risk for a few storms to become severe, with strong winds and bursts of heavy rain being the main threats.
Thursday–Friday: Mainly dry conditions will persist on Thursday and Friday. Thursday highs are expected to be in the low 80s. However, on Friday, temperatures will climb to around 87°F. Both days carry a slight chance for isolated showers. Stay hydrated and avoid overexertion, especially during the afternoon heat.
Saturday: Showers and scattered thunderstorms are likely, with daytime highs around 87°F.
Sunday–Tuesday: Mostly dry conditions return with plenty of sunshine, although a few pop-up showers can't be ruled out.
