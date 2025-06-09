Scattered thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow evening

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms that should transition east and out of our area after midnight. Temperatures should reach an overnight low of 58°F, with winds out of the SW at 8mph.

Monday: Isolated a.m. showers that dry out, then mostly sunny conditions prevail. However, by early evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through some areas as an upper low passes through. This will night be an all-night event and should be well done by 9:00 p.m. Temperatures should reach a high of 74°F, with winds out of the SW at 13mph.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Mostly sunny and partly sunny conditions will make our midweek enjoyable. Although Tuesday will only top out around 73°F as the upper low exits our area. Wednesday temperatures are expected to get back into the low 80s.

Thursday: Expect partly sunny conditions with a chance of isolated showers to pop up. Temperatures should remain in the low 80s.

Friday-Saturday: All three days carry a chance for scattered showers, with a small chance that a non-severe thunderstorm could move through as well. Temperatures should come in near 80°F for Friday and the low 70s for Saturday.

Sunday: Expect partly sunny conditions and temperatures in the mid-70s. A stray shower is possible to pop up, but we will be primarily dry.

