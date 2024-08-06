Scattered thunderstorms today: Pack your umbrella

LANSING, Mich. — Scattered thunderstorms will move through our neighborhoods throughout the day. By 5:00 p.m., most areas will start to dry out, then isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures will be chilly. We will only top out around 68°, far below our normal high of about 82° for this time of year.

Wednesday temperatures will start to rebound. We expect a high of about 78°, closer to our normal, but still a little on the cooler side. However, due to high pressure building in, we will see plenty of sunshine all the way into the start of next week. Although, temperatures are likely to stay in the upper 70s during this time.

