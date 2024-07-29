Scattered thunderstorms today and increasing tonight

LANSING, Mich. — Cloudy conditions will prevail today and scattered thunderstorms will move in. We start primarily dry only contending with the cloudy conditions but by late afternoon we start to see isolated thunderstorms. Later tonight, after 9:00 p.m. thunderstorm chances increase and become more widespread. Heavy rainfall is expected during the late night hours and will carry into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will top out today around 85°. Dew points will fluctuate between the low 70s and upper 60s, making it a muggy day.

Tuesday morning will start out rainy with chances for thunderstorm development that are not expected to become severe. Then by late afternoon we will dry out for several hours.

Wednesday-Friday carry higher chances for thunderstorm development as an unsettled weather pattern moves through our area. However, we dry out for the weekend.

