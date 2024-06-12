Scattered thunderstorms are on the way but today will be dry and sunny

LANSING, Mich. — Today starts out cloudy but the clouds will clear out and sunshine moves in making for a very pleasant day. Temperatures will top out about 84°. It will be a little breezy with sustained winds at 11mph and winds gusting about 20mph. Very late, overnight into Thursday we start to see some showers and scattered thunderstorms move into the Northern parts of area like St. Johns.

For Thursday, we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms that could become severe, but this will not be a total washout. This will move through in several rounds. The first should arrive about 5:00 a.m. and will track North. It should stay North of St. Johns, and areas south of there like Jackson and Mason should be dry at the time. However, another round of showers and thunderstorms will move in around 6:00 p.m. and this is expected to be more intense and have a risk of becoming severe. The biggest threats with this system are damaging winds and large hail.

Friday into Tuesday of next week should be very dry with plenty of sunshine, but will be very hot. By Monday, temperatures get into the low 90s.

