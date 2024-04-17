Scattered thunderstorms and showers today

LANSING, Mich. — Scattered thunderstorms and showers will put a damper on today. Showers started very early this morning but they are not finished. Another round of more intense showers and thunderstorms will move in this afternoon. During this time, wind gusts of 60mph will be a possibility. Otherwise, it will still be breezy today with sustained winds of 15-20mph and average gusts of 30mph. Temperatures will top out near 70°.

For Thursday we will have partly cloudy conditions during the day, but showers will move in Thursday evening through Friday morning. Then we will have dry conditions for the rest of Friday and through the weekend.

Behind today's storms, a cold front moves through our area dropping the temperature Thursday-Sunday. We will be be back in the very low 50s Fri-Sun.

