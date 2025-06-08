Scattered thunderstorm chances tonight

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday: Early morning showers are expected to dry out by early afternoon. We will have several hours of partly sunny conditions, then showers and scattered thunderstorms move in at about 11:00 p.m. and stick around through the early a.m. hours of Monday. Temperatures are expected to top out around 76°F, with winds out of the SE at 7mph.
Monday: Early a.m. showers that dry out, then mostly sunny conditions prevail. Temperatures should reach a high of 74°F.
Tuesday-Wednesday: Mostly sunny conditions will make our midweek enjoyable. Although Tuesday will only top out around 72°F as the shortwave system exits, Wednesday temperatures are expected to get back into the low 80s.
Thursday: Expect partly sunny conditions with a chance of isolated showers to pop up. Temperatures should remain in the low 80s.
Friday-Saturday: Both days carry a chance for scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures should come in the low 80s for Friday and the upper 70s for Saturday.
