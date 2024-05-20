Scattered thunderstorm chances today through Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — It will be a rainy start to the week with scattered thunderstorm chances through Wednesday. We have a marginal risk for severe weather today and tomorrow. The biggest concerns are large hail and damaging wind gusts. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s today and lower 80s tomorrow. The warmer weather is helping to fuel these rainy-stormy conditions as a warm front moves through our area.

By Wednesday we will start drying although there will still be a chance for scattered thunderstorms.

Thursday and Friday expect dry conditions and sunshine with temperatures in the 70s.

