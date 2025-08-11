Scattered thunderstorm chances to start the work week

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures reach an overnight low of 71°F, with winds out of the south at 7mph and partly cloudy skies

Monday: A weak cold front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day and night. However, there will also be partly cloudy skies at times, leaving plenty of hours of dry conditions. Temperatures are slightly cooler, topping out around 89°F, with winds out of the southwest at 10mph, but gusting in the low 20s at times. It will be muggy again with dew points in the low 70s for most of the day and night.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms move through again. Temperatures see some relief, topping out around 87°F. Expect winds out of the southwest at 10mph, but gusting in the low 20s at times.

Wed-Friday: Temperatures stay nicely cooler in the 80s. Mostly sunny skies prevail each day as high pressure settles over the region. This stretch of days will be great for getting outdoors.

Saturday-Sunday: The heat returns with temperatures getting back into the low 90s all weekend. Stay hydrated and don't forget the sunscreen, as mostly sunny skies will provide lots of sunshine.

