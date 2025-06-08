Scattered Thunderstorm chances for Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Mostly cloudy conditions with an expected overnight low of 57°F. Winds are expected out of the east at 8mph.

Sunday: Early morning showers are expected to dry out by early afternoon. We will have several hours of partly sunny conditions, then showers and scattered thunderstorms move in at about 11:00 p.m. and stick around through the early a.m. hours of Monday. Temperatures are expected to top out around 76°F, with winds out of the SE at 7mph.

Monday: Early a.m. showers that dry out, then mostly sunny conditions prevail. Temperatures should reach a high of 74°F.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Mostly sunny conditions will make our midweek enjoyable. Although Tuesday will only top out around 72°F as the shortwave system exits, Wednesday temperatures are expected to get back into the low 80s.

Thursday: Expect partly sunny conditions with a chance of isolated showers to pop up. Temperatures should remain in the low 80s.

Friday-Saturday: Both days carry a chance for scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures should come in the low 80s for Friday and the upper 70s for Saturday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook