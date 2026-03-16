Scattered snow showers move in throughout Monday

Snow Showers and Strong Winds Monday

A Wind Advisory continues through Monday evening at 11:00 p.m. as strong winds develop behind the storms.

As temperatures continue to drop on Monday morning, precipitation will transition into light snow showers. We’ll likely see several rounds of lake-effect snow bands move through the area throughout the day.

Snow accumulation across the Lansing and Jackson areas should stay fairly light.

Lansing and Jackson: around half an inch of snow

Ionia and areas farther west, like Coldwater, should expect up to 1.8 inches. With much higher totals in neighborhoods far west of Grands Rapids and north.

The heaviest snow from this system will fall farther west and north of our area, including places like Muskegon and Hart.

Even though snow totals will stay relatively light locally, the wind will be the bigger story.

Wind gusts could reach 40 to 45 mph on Monday, which may lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility at times.

Colder Air Moves In to Start the Week

After the overnight thunderstorms and Monday’s snow showers, much colder air settles into Mid-Michigan.

High temperatures on Monday will only reach about 37 degrees, and the gusty winds will make it feel even colder.

So yes, it’s time to pull the winter coat back out for the start of the work week.

Warmer Weather Returns Later This Week

Conditions improve as we move deeper into the week.

We’ll dry out on Tuesday, followed by scattered rain showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will begin climbing again, reaching the 50s by the end of the work week, before quieter weather returns for the weekend.

7-Day Forecast for Lansing & Jackson

Monday: Scattered snow showers — High 37°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and colder — High 25°

Wednesday: Chance of snow showers — High 38°

Thursday: Chance of rain — High 51°

Friday: Mostly cloudy — High 54°

Saturday: Partly cloudy — High 54°

Sunday: Partly cloudy — High 46°

The Bottom Line

Mid-Michigan will quickly transition from overnight thunderstorms to snow showers and strong winds on Monday as colder air moves into the region.

The good news is temperatures will gradually rebound later in the week, bringing milder conditions by Friday and into the weekend.

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