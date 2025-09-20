Scattered showers tonight, followed by isolated thunderstorms to end the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday: Temperatures are expected to top out at a comfortable 80°F, with winds out of the SE at 9mph but gusting in the twenties at times. Although we will have a cloudy start to the day, partly sunny skies will make today another nice one. Tonight, scattered showers start to move in ahead of a low-pressure system tracking our way.

Sunday-Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through our neighborhoods. At this time, they are not expected to become severe. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Isolated showers are still expected to linger, and mostly cloudy conditions prevail as low exits. Temperatures dip to a high of about 76°F.

Wednesday-Friday: Partly sunny skies prevail, but chances for scattered showers persist each day. Temperatures dip to the low 70s.

