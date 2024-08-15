Scattered showers today but thunderstorm chances start tonight

LANSING, Mich. — We are heading out the door dry this morning with temperatures in the low 60s. By lunchtime, temperatures increase to the mid 70s and rain starts to move into some areas. Although we will dry out by early evening. Rain returns tonight and will last through the overnight hours. Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorm chances are possibility at that time.

Friday will kickoff in a wet and stormy way. Starting very early at about 5:00a.m., showers and thunderstorms that carry a marginal risk to become severe will move through. We will start to dry out by late morning, but the dry conditions will not last. Friday night, a second line of thunderstorms will move through. The biggest threat with this front that is causing the showers and thunderstorms is heavy rainfall. over 1 inch is possible.

Saturday and Sunday rain chances continue that carry a possibility to produce a thunderstorm. However, there will be moments of dry conditions throughout the weekend, so it will not be a washout. Temperatures will remain in the 70s through the weekend and the start of our work week.

