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Scattered showers move in for Saturday and cooler temperatures continue

Scattered showers move in for Saturday, and cooler temperatures continue
Fox 47 News
Scattered showers move in for Saturday and cooler temperatures continue
Scattered showers move in for Saturday, and cooler temperatures continue
Posted

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Expect decreasing clouds and temperatures to reach an overnight low of about 45°F with winds out of the SW at 6mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers move across our neighborhoods as a shortwave tracks through, bringing potential for isolated thunderstorms to pop up in some areas. Overall, the flow will come in waves, so this will not be a washout. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 66°F and lows of about 39°F.

Sunday-Monday: Sunday, Mother's Day is expected to be decent. Although temperatures continue to drop and highs are only expected to reach about 58°F, high pressure is expected to keep things largely dry until late at night, then isolated showers move in and persist until about 6:00 a.m. on Monday.
Monday remains dry but cool, with partly cloudy conditions and high temps reaching about 55°F.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Another system tracks through, bringing showers Tuesday that will ramp up Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Temperatures reach highs of only 58°F and 60°F, respectively.

Thursday-Friday: Dry conditions and partly sunny skies return, along with an uptick in temperatures returning to the upper 60s.

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