Scattered showers and thunderstorms today and Monday

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday-Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through our neighborhoods as a shortwave tracks through our area. At this time, they are not expected to become severe. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers are still expected to linger, and mostly cloudy conditions prevail as this system exits. Temperatures dip to a high of about 76°F.

Wednesday-Friday: Partly sunny skies prevail, but chances for scattered showers persist each day. Temperatures dip to the low 70s.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.