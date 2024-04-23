Scattered showers and thunderstorms today

LANSING, Mich. — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through today. These will arrive in two rounds. One throughout the morning, and another more intense round moving through later this evening. With this system, large hail is a possibility and winds gusting more than 35mph at times.

Wednesday and Thursday will yield dry conditions and cooler temperatures. Overnight lows for the next three days cause frost concerns.

Rain returns for Friday and will last through Sunday. There is also a chance for showers on Monday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook