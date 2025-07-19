Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday: Showers and scattered thunderstorms start moving in early afternoon. These storms have the potential to become severe, with the biggest threat being strong winds and heavy downpours at times. Temperatures will reach a high of about 83°F, with sustained winds out of the south at 10mph, but gusting much stronger during thunderstorms.

Sunday-Tuesday. Mild temperatures in the low to mid-80s and lots of sunshine will make these three days perfect for getting outdoors. Although we will be mainly dry, there is a possibility for a stray shower at times, but overall, expect dry conditions.

Wednesday-Friday: The biggest concern will be the hot temperatures that kick off Wednesday and get back into the 90s. In addition to the hot temps, a front brings chances for showers and scattered thunderstorms all three days. However, these will not be washouts by any means; partly sunny skies will give ample opportunities for outdoor activities. But remember to take it easy and stay hydrated during the heat.

