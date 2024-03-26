Scattered showers and storms, windy, and mild

LANSING, Mich. — Look for some early morning rain showers, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy with more scattered afternoon thunderstorms developing. Some of these storms between about noon and 6/7 P.M,. may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out due to the strong dynamic wind field we expect with this storm ad low pressure system. It will be another windy and mild day with high temperatures climbing to the lower 60s. We are under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather this afternoon from the Storm Prediction Center. That's a LEVEL 2 out of 5. Sharply cooler air settles in for Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s near 40 and a brisk west breeze. A stray flurry is possible early Wednesday morning, but most of the day will see a slow decrease in cloud cover, leading to sunshine for Thursday and Friday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook