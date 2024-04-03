Scattered showers and cooler temperatures today but warmer weather is on the way

LANSING, Mich. — We will have scattered showers today and tonight with temperatures topping out around 44 degrees. With winds gusting at 24mph at times, a hat could be just what you need to keep you comfortable today.

Thursday, snow is possible early A.M., then a transition to rain as temps reach into the low 40s. Little to no accumulation is expected.

As high pressure moves in Friday and through the weekend, dry conditions will be dominant although rain is possible late Sunday night into the early A.M. on Monday.

Temperatures will start to head back to normal Saturday as we get into the 50s. By Monday of next week we will start to warm into the 60s.

