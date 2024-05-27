Scattered showers and cloudy conditions today

LANSING, Mich. — Today most areas will be dry with just isolated showers popping up. However, it will be a cloudy day with temperatures hanging in the low 60s.

Tomorrow and Wednesday expect scattered showers. Temperatures will be near 70° for both days.

By Thursday we dry out and will have plenty of sunshine through the weekend. Temperatures will start to rebound by Friday and should reach near 80 by Sunday.

