Scattered severe storms possible again tonight, as more rain fuels flooding concerns

WSYM River Flood Warnings in effect through this weekend.

FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect for several area rivers and creeks as water levels rise in response to this week's heavy rain and thunderstorms. Get the latest warning information here.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Tonight

Following Tuesday night's round of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain, the potential for more severe weather is on the table tonight. Another wave of thunderstorms developing over Iowa and Wisconsin will make its way east this evening, arriving in our neighborhoods around midnight and continuing until close to daybreak.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 AM Thursday

WSYM Severe Weather Threat Index, Tonight

While the overall risk is lower than on Tuesday night, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and large hail are possible. Storms could also produce torrential rain, leading to more flooding in low-lying areas and along rivers.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Thursday

After a break on Thursday morning, additional scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. The severe weather threat is very low, and the storms are expected to make an earlier exit around 8:00 PM. Highs will hover around 70 degrees, but could inch a bit higher where sunnier skies break out.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 4/15/2026

Friday finally offers up a sorely-needed break from the showers and thunderstorms, and we even get to keep the warm temperatures around. Partly cloudy skies will cap off the work week with highs in the low to mid 70s.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

A final round of showers and thunderstorms will return on Saturday ahead of a cold front. This will also bring a sharp end to our stretch of 70s this week, dragging highs back to the upper 40s on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. We'll rebound quickly to the 50s and 60s for the first half of next week, with the chance for a few light showers on Tuesday.

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