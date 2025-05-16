Scattered severe storms possible again tonight

LANSING, Mich. — It's not the news any of us want to hear after Thursday night's severe weather, but another round of severe storms is possible across our neighborhoods tonight.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Tonight

These storms will not be as intense or as widespread as Thursday night's, but some could still produce damaging winds and large hail.

WSYM Severe Weather Threats, Tonight

Isolated tornadoes cannot be entirely ruled out either, but the chance is much lower than on Thursday night. Bottom line: stay weather aware this evening, and be ready to head to shelter again if storms roll your way.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Saturday

The main timeframe for storms will be similar to Thursday night, passing through our neighborhoods between 9:00 PM and 1:00 AM. Mostly cloudy skies will linger behind the storms into Saturday morning, with lows taking a cooler turn toward the mid 50s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Saturday

Speaking of cooler, that's going to be the theme of our weather this weekend into most of next week. An upper-level low settling over the Great Lakes this weekend, will limit highs to the low and mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will bring the chance of showers, and a chilly breeze out of the WSW at 15-20 mph. Clouds stick around on Sunday, but we'll ditch the showers.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

The upper low will linger just east of the state for the first half of next week, keeping an unseasonably cool air mass in place over the region. Monday stays dry under mostly cloudy skies, followed by the chance for showers late Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will be held to the upper 50s and low 60s through that same stretch.

