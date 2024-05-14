Scattered rain with isolated thunderstorms possible today

LANSING, Mich. — Showers will be isolated today. We will see them move in from the northwest and track more north today. Areas like Ionia, and Lansing will be seeing the showers first during the morning. As we transition into the evening, we will see Lansing and other areas north dry out, and rain will move into the southern more areas like Jackson and Hillsdale. While there is an isolated chance for thunderstorms today, we will be likely just be seeing rain.

Temperatures will top out around 66° today. Wednesday and for the rest of the week, temperatures will climb back into the 70s.

Wednesday and most of Thursday, expect dry conditions and sunshine as high pressure builds in. However, overnight on Thursday and into Friday, showers will move in and stick around for Friday. We are likely to see scattered thunderstorms with this, as a short wave moves through our area.

We should be dry for the weekend, with rain moving in late Sunday night ushering in a rainy start to the next week.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook