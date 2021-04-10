Scattered rain throughout the weekend, warm Saturday with a cool down Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy and dry tonight with patches of fog developing. It'll be cool with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Saturday will start dry but during the afternoon and evening rain will overspread the region from south to north. At times the rain could be heavy, with a few embedded thunderstorms. Temps will top out near 70 before we cool quickly tomorrow night. The heavier rain will exit the area by early Sunday but scattered showers, cloudy skies and cooler temperatures will hold for the second day of the weekend. The general trend for next week will be cooler and cloudier with occasional showers.

SATURDAY: Some morning sunshine possible, otherwise increasing clouds with afternoon and evening rain/storms developing. Heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds possible. Highs around 70. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the lower/middle 50s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Chilly with highs only in the upper 40s.

