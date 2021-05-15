LANSING, Mich. — Overnight, high and mid-level clouds will begin to drift in from the southwest. Temperatures will not be nearly as cold with lows in the 40s for many spots. The weekend, as a whole, will feature more clouds than we've seen in recent days, but still, be quite nice. Temps each afternoon will be close to 70 (but much cooler at the lake). There is a small chance we could see a few passing sprinkles or an isolated shower. Monday's storm system continues to look farther south to me so we'll hold on to the chance for light rain in locations near and south of I-94 and push dry conditions to the north. The temperature continues to trend upward into the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with increasing clouds late. Overnight lows in the 40s. Winds become calm.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a late day sprinkle or shower. Highs around 70. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A sprinkle is still possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for light rain, especially near and south of I-94. Highs in the lower 70s although, it may be warmer in locations north of I-96 with less cloud cover and reduced rain chances.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

