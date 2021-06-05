LANSING, Mich. — The weekend looks considerably warmer and continued breezy with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Humidity picks up a bit on Sunday but really cranks up for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as dew points get to around 70 degrees. A spotty shower/t-shower chance enters the picture on Monday afternoon and continues through Wednesday afternoon. The warm and above normal air will likely last through much of next week.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly more humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. More humid. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Slight chance for an afternoon shower. Quite humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

