Saturday forecast: mostly sunny skies and fall-like temps

MID-MICHIGAN — After some early to mid morning sunshine today, we expect skies to trend partly sunny to mostly cloudy with spotty lake-effect rain showers. Temperatures will feel very much like fall with highs only in the 50s! With the difference in water temperature and air temperature over the water (what we call Delta T's), some waterspouts are possible on Lake Michigan with wave action running about six to eight feet! It's also this temperature difference that creates lake-effect and lake-enhanced generated cloud cover and spotty showers inland. That said, a majority of these clouds and showers will be daytime or diurnally with the heating of the day, so we expect them to fade and diminish after sunset. Sunshine and drier conditions arrive on Sunday and beyond.

TODAY: Some early to mid morning sunshine, otherwise becoming partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy, cool, and fall-like. Spotty to isolated lake effect and/or lake enhanced rain showers. Highs only in the middle 50s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph. Waterspouts possible on Lake Michigan!

TONIGHT: Chance of early evening spotty showers with clouds, otherwise decreasing clouds and becoming clear to partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny skies and comfortable. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, becoming mostly cloudy in the evening. Highs in the upper 60s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook