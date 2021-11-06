Saturday forecast: mostly sunny!

LANSING, Mich. — A mix of sun and clouds continues into the weekend, with temperatures rebounding into the low/mid 50s today and near 60 degrees on Sunday and Monday. It stays mild and dry with above average temperatures into the middle of next workweek. Rain chances don’t return until Tuesday and Thursday, where we are keeping our eye on an approaching system with more wind, precipitation, and colder air. As of now, much colder air is expected behind the Thursday system by Friday and Saturday. This could potentially bring another round of lake-effect snow showers by next weekend. Don't forget to turn the clocks back one hour TONIGHT. We return to Eastern Standard Time!

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low/mid 50s. South-southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows around 40. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60. Southwest winds at 6 to 12 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Some morning sunshine, but clouds thicken through the day. Chance of evening/night showers. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

