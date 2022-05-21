Saturday forecast: mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers

LANSING, Mich. — Look for mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and perhaps a few non-severe thunderstorms. Much of the day will be dry, but a few showers/storms are likely from time to time. A few sprinkles are possible early Sunday, with dry skies and cooler temperatures by the afternoon. Sunshine continues into Monday and Tuesday next week.
TODAY: Scattered showers and t'storms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Severe weather not likely. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, especially late this evening and overnight. Lows around 50. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
SUNDAY: A few light early morning showers possible, otherwise becoming partly sunny. Cool too! Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, but cool. Highs in the low/mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
