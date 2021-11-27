Saturday forecast: light snow, some accumulation

LANSING, Mich. — A new clipper system dives southward into the region on Saturday and brings periods of light snow into the Lansing region by late morning and for the afternoon and evening. The potential for 1 to 2 inches of snow exists with slippery roads developing. Additional snow showers lake-effect variety will occur into Sunday as well. High temperatures remain in the 30s, overnight lows in the 20s, bundle up!

SATURDAY: Thickening clouds. Light snow develops mid-morning and goes into the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Southeast winds at 5- to 15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Periods of light snow. Total accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible. Higher amounts north of Interstate 96, lesser amounts south of I-96. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds shift to the northwest late in the overnight at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly

cloudy. Lake-effect flurries and snow showers likely. Light additional

accumulations possible. Highs in the middle 30s. Northwest winds at

15-20 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few light afternoon and evening rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

