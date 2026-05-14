Rounding the corner into a warmup for Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Stubborn clouds behind a cold front and an area of low pressure will gradually break up tonight as the disturbance moves away from the Great Lakes. Clouds will linger long enough to keep our temperatures from falling too much, but we'll still wind up in the low 40s by daybreak. Northwesterly winds at 10-15 mph will add a little more of a nip to the chill.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Thursday

Thursday's the day we finally turn the corner into our long-awaited warmup! High pressure moving out of the central United States will bring mostly sunny skies back to the region, and highs will bounce back to the mid 60s. We'll still be around five degrees below average for mid-May, but it's a start!

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 9:00 AM Friday

The warmup continues to build on Friday, despite the return of mostly cloudy skies thanks to a weak disturbance. A stray shower will also be possible, but that chance is expected to drop off after lunchtime with some sun returning in the afternoon. Highs will climb to the upper 60s as winds begin to pivot toward the south.

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 5/13/2026

From there, we are off to the races heading into this weekend! Temperatures surge to around 80 degrees on Saturday as a ridge of high pressure expands into the eastern United States. Much of the day will bring sunshine, but the added warmth could fire off a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Some returning clouds pull us back just slightly to the upper 70s on Sunday, still with the chance for some isolated storms, but that's followed by an even bigger surge of warmth on Monday. Highs are likely to top the mid 80s to kick off the week, with a slightly greater risk for hit-or-miss showers and storms. We'll keep that chance going through Wednesday, with temperatures eventually cooling a bit, but just back to the low 70s.

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