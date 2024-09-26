Remnants of Hurricane Helene to impact Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — The forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish: After a dry night tonight, the first effects of the remnants of Hurricane Helene interacting with another system will start to affect us Friday. You'll notice the wind picking up Friday with ENE winds sustained around 20MPH gusting to 30MPH. We're also tracking the possibility of some tropical moisture moving into southern Lower Michigan this weekend. Not everyone will see the rain late Friday night, Saturday, or Sunday, but the chance of a few showers will persist through the weekend. We'll bring a cold front through next week Tuesday that cools us down into the upper 60s, but there's still no big fall cool-down in the next 7 days.

