Record warmth with sunny skies and possible stronger storms

LANSING, Mich. — We are more than likely breaking temperature records today, both record highs and record lows! It also brings more unsettled weather. Today's system brings scattered showers and thunderstorms behind the warmest air, which keeps early morning temps in the upper 40s near 50 and afternoon highs in the upper 60s near 70. There is a chance for strong to severe storms later this evening for much of Michigan but especially our south and west communities. With these stronger storms, damaging winds are the primary concern along with hail, lightning and heavy downpours. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out, the greatest chance is near the state line. Colder air wraps overnight into Wednesday, transitioning rain back over to light snow briefly making for an icy and possibility challenge morning commute with a flash freeze potential. The rest of the week will feature dry air settling in with sunshine and warming temperatures carrying into the weekend pushing daytime highs back into the 50s and 60s.

