Record Breaking Heat Possible Today in our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — Following last night's showers and storms, winds have shifted from the south to the southwest. This low level jet is expected to bring blustery conditions to our neighborhoods today with gusts ranging from 30-35 mph. With this strong southwesterly flow, warm air advection will be bringing temperatures in our neighborhoods well above average for this time of year.

We have a possibility to see records met or broken across all of our neighborhoods today and tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 70's. Wednesday will be a similar scenario to today with strong southwesterly flow advecting in warmer than average temperatures.

We will stay dry during the duration of the heat. However, we are tracking a cold front that will sweep through the state of Michigan on Halloween Thursday. This will bring more rain to our neighborhoods. Right now we are looking for the rain to start in the morning at around 6 AM and ending in the evening hours around 6-7 PM. We will watch these times very closely as we head through the week. We will be expecting soggy conditions for trick or treating times on Thursday.

We will cool down and dry out to end the week with rain expected to return to the forecast to end the weekend on Sunday and into the early part of next week.

