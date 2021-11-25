Rainy start to Thanksgiving with chances of flurries later

LANSING, Mich. — Lake effect snow showers are possible this afternoon/evening as colder air filters in on a strong northwest wind. Some light, local, grassy accumulations of snow will be possible this evening into Friday morning. While we're not expecting significant rain or snow, temperatures will be falling below freezing tonight into Friday morning, so watch out for slick spots. Happy Thanksgiving!

TODAY/THANKSGIVING DAY: Cloudy, breezy, light rain showers likely. Lake effect snow showers are possible by late afternoon/evening as temperatures fall behind a strong cold front. Little/no accumulation except on grassy areas in spots. Morning temperatures in the low/mid 40s, then falling through the afternoon into the 30s. Winds southwest/northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake-effect snow showers and flurries, mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Grassy accumulations are possible in these areas. Lows in the middle 20. watch out for slick spots on the roads! Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: A few lake-effect snow showers or flurries possible, mainly along/west of U.S. 131, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds northwest at 7 to 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies. Clouds thicken late. Chance of night rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain/snow showers likely associated with clipper system dropping in from Canada. A one to two inch accumulation possible on grassy areas. Highs in the middle 30s.

