Rainy conditions continue overnight with isolated thunderstorm chances.

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Rainy conditions with isolated thunderstorm chances continue through the night and morning on Sunday.

Sunday:

A cold front will push through, keeping temperatures cooler, with highs reaching only 45°F. The high temps will be early during the morning hours and temperatures will drop to the 30s by early afternoon. Rain will switch over to snow showers by early afternoon. Accumulation is not expected to be significant, but enough to make for slushy conditions on roads. Winds will be out of the west at 14 mph, with wind gusts in the mid-upper 20s.

Monday:

St. Patrick's Day will bring pleasant but cooler weather. Despite the temperature drop, highs will reach 48°F, still above seasonal averages, with sunny skies.

Tuesday:

Sunny skies will continue, with temperatures climbing to a high of 63°F, signaling a warming trend.

Wednesday & Thursday:

A significant weather system will approach late Wednesday night, bringing a mix of rain and snow into Thursday. Stay tuned for updates as this system develops.

