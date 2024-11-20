Rainfall Expected to turn to Snow as we Head into the Evening Hours

LANSING, Mich. — Low pressure is expected to bring more rainfall in the late morning/early afternoon hours. We could see .2"-.3" of rain with this system as it advances through our neighborhoods. Center of low pressure will remain north of our neighborhoods which will allow for some strong winds from the northwest. This will bring much cooler temperatures to our neighborhoods as well as strong wind chill. We could expect our feels like temperatures to drop below freezing this afternoon as the rain moves through.

This evening scattered showers look to turn into snow due to the cooling temperatures which will continue throughout the overnight hours. By daybreak tomorrow, we are trending to see accumulation around an inch or lower. Roads tomorrow morning could see some slush with snow on grassy surfaces. As we warm tomorrow above freezing, any snow should melt away given our soil temperatures still above freezing in the 40's. We will continue to watch the evolution of the low as it tracks to the south for any additional snowfall during the daytime hours tomorrow.

Highs today are expected to reach the mid to upper 40's before we cool down following the rain. Overnight lows look to trend around freezing. Tomorrow we'll see below average temperatures for this time of year with daytime highs in the mid 30's and overnight lows in the upper 20's.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook