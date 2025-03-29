Rain with storms that could become severe this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday: With a warm front hovering near the Mackinac Straits, the day will start out dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Showers will begin to creep back in from the south shortly after midday as an area of low pressure begins to intensify over the central Plains. Showers will generally be light, and will continue on and off through Saturday evening with the possibility for a thunderstorm. Highs will remain well above average in the upper 60s to around 70.

Showers will become more widespread overnight Saturday and will continue until around daybreak Sunday. From there, a brief period of drier weather is expected with some breaks of sun during the first half of Sunday afternoon. With temps again running in the upper 60s, any sunshine will serve to destabilize the atmosphere ahead of an approaching cold front.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop again around 5:00 PM Sunday, giving way to a larger round of strong to severe storms across our neighborhoods after 7:00 PM. The storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Make sure to stay weather aware and be ready to head for shelter quickly if severe storms head your way.

Monday: Temperatures will take a sharp dip back to the 40s behind the cold front on Monday, with the chance for a few leftover rain and snow showers on the back end of the system. The sun will return on Tuesday, but highs will hold in the mid-40s. More showers will be possible with a new disturbance on Wednesday and early Thursday, as highs bounce back to the upper 50s to around 60.

