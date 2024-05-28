Rain with isolated thunderstorm chances today and tonight

LANSING, Mich. — Today our rain chances are 50%. With the showers, there is a chance for some isolated thunderstorms today and tonight. The biggest threat with this is small hail. Temperatures will top out around 71° after starting out chilly, in the low 50s.

Wednesday will start out with some showers, then we will dry out and should continue to stay dry until Saturday.

For the weekend, there is a 30% chance for showers on Saturday, otherwise we will see partly cloudy conditions. Sunday looks pretty nice with temperatures topping out around 80° with mostly sunny conditions.

