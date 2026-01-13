LANSING, Mich. — There was a brief break from precipitation on Monday with some sunshine but rain and snow showers will make its way back into Mid- Michigan later in the week.

Rain will make its way into Mid-Michigan on Tuesday followed by the chance of snow showers later in the week

Tuesday, scattered rain showers are likely across the area in the afternoon and evening hours ahead of the next cold front. The high temperature reaching 41 degrees and the low temperature will sit at 27 degrees.

Strong winds can also be expected on Tuesday with South southwest winds of 10-20 MPH and wind gusts up to 32 MPH.

The following day, Wednesday, the day will likely begin with a mix of scattered rain and snow showers during the morning hours but a drop in temperatures will change the mix on rain and snow into solely scattered snow showers.

Moving into the second half of the week, high temperatures drop to the 20's with the chance for lake effect snow on the way into the weekend.

We are tracking the chance of snow showers Friday, Saturday, Sunday and possibly Monday of next week.

