Rain will be back tonight and into Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — We will get a break from the early A.M. showers and exchange them mostly cloudy conditions this morning. By later this morning into the early afternoon, we should see a clearing and some sunshine moving in.

Late this evening and into Tuesday, keep the umbrella handy because we are looking at rain. The rain should be the heaviest during the day on Tuesday, then showers will become scattered and eventually isolated as we get into Tuesday evening.

Wednesday and Thursday should be dry, but expect rain to move in overnight on Thursday and stick around through Friday.

