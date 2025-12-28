Rain turning to snow Sunday night with windy conditions ahead

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday night into Sunday morning, rain showers will begin to enter Mid- Michigan. Most neighborhoods will reach a high temperature in the 50's on Sunday but as a cold front moves through temperatures will drastically drop into the 20's Sunday night into Monday

The cold front moving through the state will cause the switch from rain to snow showers overnight into Monday. Before the switch to snow, most neighborhoods can expect to see 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.

A high wind watch has been issued beginning late Sunday night through Monday evening. Wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph in some areas, causing some possible visibility issues on the roads.

There is a chance for snow showers moving into Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures sitting in the 20's.

