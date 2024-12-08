Rain tonight through Monday but snow is on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Tonight and Monday: A low-pressure system will continue to influence our weather, but we will maintain mild conditions through Monday. Rain showers are expected to develop late tonight and persist into Monday morning. By the afternoon, the rain will taper off, giving way to dry conditions with a high near 48°F. However, it will be windy with sustained winds of 13mph and gusts nearing 22mph.

Tuesday through Thursday: Significant changes arrive as a trough ushers in a much colder air mass. Tuesday's highs will drop to the upper 30s, falling further to a high of 31°F by Wednesday and only reaching 18°F by Thursday. The cold air flowing over Lake Michigan will intensify lake effect snow, which is expected to begin Wednesday and continue into Thursday morning. Increasing winds during this period will drive wind chill values to near 0°F, so prepare for frigid conditions and impacts to your Wednesday and Thursday commute.

Friday and Weekend: While conditions will dry out on Friday, lingering chances of light snow showers will remain through the weekend. Temperatures will stay below normal, with a gradual warming trend expected by Sunday, when highs should return to the upper 30s.

Stay safe and bundle up as the winter chill sets in later this week!

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook