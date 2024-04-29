Rain today but dry conditions and some sunshine tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. — As the day progresses we will see showers moving in. Areas more northwest like Ionia will be seeing the rain first. Today's rain could become heavy with some thunderstorms. However, that will be quickly moving and is not expected to be severe.

Temperatures stay above normal. We will top out around 72° today. Thursday we are expected to reach 81°.

Dry conditions will follow today's rain. Tuesday and Wednesday look dry will sunshine at times. Rain is should move in late Thursday night and through Friday. We are eyeing a chance for showers on Saturday as well.

