Rain today and Monday and snow late next week

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday, temperatures will rise to a high of 39°F. Rain is expected at several points throughout the day, with the most raining falling during the A.M. hours. While the rainfall is not expected to be heavy, wind gusts in the 20s range will make it feel colder. By Sunday night, temperatures will dip to around 35°F.

Monday brings another system to the area, delivering milder conditions but steady rain. Temperatures will climb to a high of 50°F. However, on the backside of this system, colder air will begin moving in, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures starting Tuesday.

By Thursday, daytime highs will struggle to reach 28°F, and snow is likely. While it's too early to determine potential accumulations, we recommend monitoring updates as the week progresses.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook