Rain, thunderstorms, and sunshine: A look at the week ahead

LANSING, Mich. — Residents can expect a mix of clouds, showers, thunderstorms, and sunshine throughout the coming week, with the most active weather arriving Tuesday and Wednesday before conditions improve heading into the Juneteenth holiday and weekend.

Monday: Increasing Clouds and Breezy Conditions

Cloud cover will gradually increase throughout the day, with temperatures reaching a comfortable high near 72 degrees. Winds from the west will strengthen during the morning, ranging from 5 to 10 mph, with occasional gusts up to 23 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with overnight temperatures falling to around 55 degrees. Light south-southwest winds will continue, with gusts reaching up to 18 mph.

Tuesday: Wet Weather Returns

Tuesday brings widespread showers and the possibility of thunderstorms developing throughout the day. Temperatures will remain mild, topping out near 74 degrees.

Southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph, combined with gusts up to 25 mph, may accompany the storms. Rain chances are high with most areas expected to receive between one-tenth and one-quarter inch of rain. Localized higher totals are possible in stronger thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday evening before gradually diminishing overnight. Temperatures will drop to around 54 degrees, though a few lingering showers continue into the early morning hours.

Wednesday: Another Round of Showers

After a partly sunny start to the day, additional showers are expected to develop during in afternoon around 3 p.m. High temperatures will again reach the mid-70s, near 74 degrees.

Wednesday night will bring showers and possible thunderstorms likely across the area. High rain chances make this another period to keep an eye on changing weather conditions.

Thursday: Improving Conditions

Lingering morning showers are possible before 8 a.m., but skies will steadily clear through the day. By afternoon, mostly sunny conditions are expected with highs near 73 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy and cooler, with temperatures settling around 54 degrees.

Juneteenth and Weekend Outlook: Sunshine Returns

The weather looks to be notably more pleasant for Juneteenth, with sunshine and highs around 73 degrees. Clear to mostly clear conditions are expected to continue into Friday night.

Saturday looks ideal for outdoor activities, with sunny skies and temperatures climbing to around 75 degrees.

A slight chance of showers returns Saturday night and again on Sunday, but much of the weekend is expected to remain dry. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-70s.

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