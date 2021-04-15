Rain & Snow Showers Develop Late

LANSING, Mich. — Scattered showers will develop overnight and with temps falling into the mid 30s, it's possible that some wet snowflakes may mix in. Occasional showers may stick around through the first half of Thursday before drier air pushes in. Temps stay cool, only reaching the upper 40s. Clouds will hold early Friday with some breaks developing later in the day. We'll return to near average highs for the weekend with limited rain chances. It looks as though average, to slightly below average temps, are likely for much of the remainder of the month.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of light rain developing and possible wet snowflakes mixing in, mostly after Midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers mainly in the morning, perhaps a few wet flakes mixing in especially north of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with some breaks developing by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. An isolated afternoon rain shower is possible.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

