Rain & snow showers bring messy conditions to Mid-Michigan on Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds will gradually increase this evening and into the overnight hours as a disturbance over the central United States begins to move east. Dry conditions will persist through the evening, followed by a wave of rain and snow showers beginning after 3:00 AM.

Temperatures will fall toward the middle and upper 20s, and hover there into the beginning of the Tuesday morning commute. This could lead to a brief window of freezing rain and icy conditions, so use extra caution when heading out or on the road.

Icy conditions will remain possible through the morning commute on Tuesday, but will drop off after mid-morning when temperatures climb above freezing. Occasional rain and snow showers will continue at their heaviest through midday, then gradually taper off during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 30s, putting us close to ten degrees below normal for mid-November.

As for wintry precipitation, we're not looking a much in the way of snow. In general a trace to as much as 1" is possible, mainly in our northern neighborhoods, but it's more likely that we'll pick up 0.5" or less. Possibly enough to briefly coat grassy and elevated surfaces, but little more than that. More concerning is the potential for a light glaze of ice, and possibly some refreezing of wet surfaces on Tuesday night as temperatures fall back into the 20s.

Wednesday takes us back to drier weather, but clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. We'll remain a bit colder than average too, with highs around 40 degrees. Dry weather now looks to continue on Thursday, but with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will get a little bump into milder territory in the upper 40s. The chance for showers does remain in place on Friday, but the rain is looking much less significant. Highs will close out the work week in the upper 40s.

Things are looking great for the weekend! Expect partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday, with highs starting in the mid 40s, then climbing to around 50 on Sunday.

